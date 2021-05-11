Bengaluru: The BS Yediyuarappa-led Karnataka government has revised lockdown guidelines, according to which private vehicles are not allowed to ply on the roads except in cases of a medical emergency or to visit hospitals or healthcare centres for vaccination. The decision has been taken to stop people from getting onto the roads amid second wave of COVID-19 pandemic . Notably, Karnataka on Monday recorded the highest number of cases in India—39,305 to be specific, pushing Maharashtra at the second spot for the first time since February. 596 deaths took the total death toll to 19,372. The revision in lockdown guidelines caused confusion among the residents with many complaining that they had to walk long distances just to buy essentials. People claimed that new restrictions will only increase the hardships being faced by the people. Besides, Opposition leaders also attacked the government, saying that more than the pandemic, people are suffering due to the “diseased administration” of the BJP. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Mumbaikars in Favour of 2-week Lockdown Extension; State Cabinet to Take Call Tomorrow

“Lockdown guidelines are very confusing and the common man is finding them extremely difficult to follow,” Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said. Upping the ante against the government, he asserted that he would not be surprised if people from the rural areas start rebelling against these unscientific and misguided administrative policy lacunae that are causing great inconvenience to the residents. The Congress leader also wondered why the authorities did not consider everyone’s needs while framing the rules. “Chief Minister should realise that Karnataka also exists beyond the boundaries of Bengaluru. “What is applicable in Bengaluru may be completely irrelevant in the rural areas. This type of vision is ingrained in able administrators. How can senior citizens and others walk with goods in hand? Have our administrators framing such illogical rules lost their mind,” he questioned. Also Read - Karnataka Logs in 39,305 New Covid Cases, 596 Deaths; Bengaluru Worst Hit

Full List Of Restrictions Here:

Strict restrictions on public movement

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and animal fodder will be operational from 6 am to 10 am.

Takeaway will be allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets from 6 am to 10 am.

Sale of vegetables and fruits through push carts, milk booths and Hopcoms outlets will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm.

Home delivery of essential items will be encouraged 24×7 so that people don’t venture out of their homes.

Only scheduled flights and trains will be allowed to operate during this period.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed.

Cinema halls, shopping malls will remain shut for 14 days.

Gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars, pubs and auditoriums, assembly halls closed till May 24.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and other gatherings will not be allowed during this period.

Karnataka Under Lockdown Till May 24

On May 7, Karnataka had extended the strict lockdown across the state till May 24 starting Monday (May 10). The restrictions in the name of ‘Corona Curfew’ were first announced by Yediyurappa on April 26 in an attempt to check the alarming spread of the virus in the state. Also Read - 14-Day Lockdown Begins in Karnataka. Strict Restrictions on Public Movement Till May 24 | Here's What You Should Know

Speaking to reporters, State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has directed the police to exercise restraint while dealing with people during the COVID related restrictions in the state and prefer other ways such as seizing vehicles of those who violated guidelines.

The government has come under sharp attack from some quarters including opposition as police used force at several places to impose stringent restrictions to curb the spread of COVID.