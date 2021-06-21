Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will restart the bus operations to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as per guidelines of respective States from 22nd June based on traffic density. According to the authorities, the services will resume with 50 per cent seating capacity. The services to Andhra Pradesh will be from 6 am so as to reach within 6 pm. Also Read - Karnataka Unlock: Public Transport Services to Operate With 50% Capacity From Today

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Sunday said it planned to operate about 3,000 buses initially from June 21, with the government relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and permitting bus operations with riders. “The Government of Karnataka has issued orders relaxing the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state, except in Mysuru District and has permitted bus operations with 50 per cent seating capacity,” KSRTC said in a statement. Also Read - Unlock 2021: Karnataka Has Allowed THESE Activities in 19 Districts From June 14. Check Full List Here

The Corporation said it will commence local and inter-district long route bus operations with effect from June 21, based on traffic density and need, except in Mysuru district, and initially it is planned to operate about 3,000 buses. On inter-state operations, a decision will be taken in the coming days, keeping in view guidelines of the respective states, KSRTC said and requested passengers to compulsorily follow COVID-19 guidelines while travelling in the corporation buses. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Allows Autos, Taxis to Ply; Relaxes Restrictions in 19 Districts | Full List of Guidelines Here

In the fresh COVID guidelines announced on Saturday, the government had said buses are permitted to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour, and no travel by standing would be allowed.

In Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will resume operations of about 2,000 on Monday from 6 AM to 7 PM, official sources said. Metro Rail services have also been permitted, with 50 per cent occupancy, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the concerned departments. Taxis, and auto rickshaws that have been permitted to operate can carry a maximum of two passengers only.

Karnataka Eases COVID Restrictions:

As the Covid induced lockdown norms in 17 districts of Karnataka eased partially after a gap of nearly 55 days, restaurants, hotels, gyms, clubs and public transport buses and metro resumed their operations on Monday adhering to Covid safety norms of maintaining 50 per cent occupancy.

On Saturday Karnataka decided to relax Covid induced curbs in 17 districts, including Bengaluru city, where the case positivity rate has remained below 5 per cent.

These relaxations are applicable in Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppala, Mandya, Raichur, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir.

Hotels, clubs and restaurants without air conditioning opened for service but without liquor supply until 5 p.m. with 50 per cent seating.

Gyms began functioning at half capacity and parks opening from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for walking and jogging.

Functioning of lodges and resorts with bookings up to 50 per cent, outdoor sports activities without spectators, outdoor film shooting are among the other things that are permitted.

Those that continue to remain shut are swimming pools, places of worship, political events, educational institutions, shopping malls, pubs and amusement parks.

Among the remaining 13 districts that have a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent, the existing relaxations which were in place from June 11, will remain in force, allowing shops selling essential goods to be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and movement of people till 7 p.m.

There are some restrictions which will be applicable across the state, such as curfew will be in place between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays while during weekends curfew will be enforced from 7 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday throughout the state.

(With agency inputs)