Bengaluru: 'Extension of lockdown in Maharashtra and Delhi reduced Covid cases in the worst-affected states, positive cases will also decline in our state if the 14-day lockdown is extended beyond May 24', said Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka. Speaking to reporters, he favoured the extension of the total shutdown to contain the Covid spread in the state, which is reeling under second wave of coronavirus.

He noted that new cases which were over 25,000 in a day in Bengaluru earlier declined to about 17,000 daily after the lockdown was imposed. He claimed that its (lockdown) extension would further reduce the caseload.

Cabinet ministers involved in the fight against the pandemic will meet before the present lockdown ends on May 24 to assess the situation to decide on the next course of action in containing the disease. “Though I will suggest extension of lockdown, the final decision will be taken by the chief minister (B.S. Yediyurappa).

Earlier reports had stated that experts have also asked the state government to exercise caution, even if the second wave of coronavirus is expected to end by the first week of June.

Lancet India Taskforce has recommended a longer lockdown to control the situation. Speaking to a portal, epidemiologist Dr Giridhar R Babu, a member of the Lancet task force asserted that the government should consider extension in lockdown by at least a week, while stricter curbs for two weeks will be the best keeping in mind the rising positivity rate and death toll.

In the last 24 hours, Karnataka reported 41,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 373 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 21,30,267 and the toll to 21,085. The day also saw 35,879 patients getting discharged after recovery. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 14,316 new cases. The positivity rate rose to 32.86 per cent and case fatality rate declined to 0.89 per cent across the state.

Notably, CM BS Yediyurappa, on May 7, had extended the lockdown across the state till May 24. The restrictions in the name of ‘Corona Curfew’ were first announced by CM Yediyurappa on April 26 in an attempt to break the chain of transmission.

