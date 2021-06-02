Bengaluru: As speculations were rife that the Karnataka government may lift the restrictions in the state anytime soon, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday made a big announcement in this regard and said that the coronavirus cases are not yet gone from the state and hence lifting the lockdown completely is not possible. However, he said that the state government mull extending the lockdown in the state with relaxations in phased manner. Also Read - Explained: What Happens When Black Fungus Enters Your Brain

Speaking to a news daily, BS Yediyurappa said that as the cases are not yet under control in Karnataka, the state government will extend the lockdown with relaxations. Also Read - Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines May Soon Come to India as Govt Expected to Grant Them Indemnity

On May 31, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka had said that the Karnataka government is contemplating unlocking state lockdown in a phased manner by easing restrictions provided COVID-19 infections in Bengaluru come down to less than 1,000 a day. Also Read - World Environment Day 2021: Know Date, Theme And Significance of This Day

“I have given my opinion to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa about unlocking the lockdown in a phased manner by opening one after another sector,” Ashoka had said.

Talking about lifting the restrictions on June 7, the minister had said that there is a request from some sectors to lift curbs stage by stage. However, the minister warned that the lockdown will continue if the number of infections do not come down in the state.

“The restrictions will be eased only when the infections reduce. For example, in Delhi, the cases are about 1,000 a day. In Bengaluru, the number should come below 1,000 a day and in Karnataka, it should be limited to just 2,000 to 3,000. Then only the government will consider easing the lockdown,” the minister had said.

On Monday, Karnataka logged less than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, and 411 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 26.04 lakh and the toll to 29,090. The day also saw 44,473 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases which stood at 16,604. Out of the 16,604 new cases reported on Monday, 3,992 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 20,332 discharges and 242 deaths.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of deaths (242), Belagavi reported 15, Mysuru and Shivamogga (13 each), Hassan (12), Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad and Uttara Kannada (10), followed by others. A total of over 2,97,36,960 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,22,329 were done on Monday alone.