Bengaluru: After holding a review meeting with senior officials, ministers and health experts, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday extended lockdown in the state till June 7. Notably, the full lockdown in the state was announced first on May 10 and is in place till May 24. The government has now decided to extend the lockdown by another two weeks and the lockdown in Karnataka will be in force till 6 AM on June 7. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News: Uddhav Thackeray Hints at Extending Restrictions Beyond June 1, Check What CM Says

“We have taken a decision on lockdown. We had strict restrictions till 24th May. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the strict restrictions till 7th June at 6 AM,” Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said in a statement. Also Read - Black Fungus Declared Epidemic in UP. Mucormycosis Signs You Should Watch Out For

Earlier, the chief minister had said that he is holding discussions for the lockdown extension in Karnataka and will take a decision soon. “We will sit and discuss tomorrow, tonight also I’m meeting Ministers, we will take a decision,” Yediyurappa had said. Also Read - White Fungus vs Black Fungus: Difference in Symptoms, Treatment And Cure

We had a meeting with senior officials and ministers. We have taken a decision on lockdown. We had strict restrictions till 24th May. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the strict restrictions till 7th June at 6 am: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo) pic.twitter.com/wZqu2O52G8 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

Prior to this, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had also said that several ministers are of the same opinion, the Chief Minister is also of the same mindset, and a final decision will be taken by May 22 or 23.

There was intense speculation that the lockdown will be extended for seven or 14 days. With the current lockdown ending early next week, several leaders, including ministers, expressed themselves in favour of extending it, to control the spread of COVID. The ministers were of opinion that the current lockdown is yielding results with the number of fresh cases gradually decreasing.

The daily coronavirus cases in Karnataka is witnessing a decline as the state registered 28,869 new infections, which was outnumbered by recoveries with 52,257 discharges. However the number of fatalities continued to remain high at 548, the health department said on Thursday. While the total caseload was 23.35 lakh, the toll stood at 23,854.

Among 548 deaths reported, 289 are from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural 37, Hassan 23, Ballari 22, Tumakuru 21, Shivamogga 17, Mysuru 16, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 9,409, Mysuru 1,879, Tumakuru 1,796, Ballari 1,109, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,94,253, followed by Mysuru 1,19,632 and Tumakuru 89.179.