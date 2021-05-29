Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday asserted that the BJP government in the state will take a final call on the extension of lockdown on June 5, Saturday. Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa dismissed rumours and clearly stated that there are no talks on lockdown extension as of now. He added that the state Cabine will think about it on June 5. His statement comes as recoveries in the state shot up to 52,253 and new covid cases declined to 22,823 in last 24 hours, in a clear sign of breaking the chain across Karnataka. Positivity rate and case fatality rate also dipped to 16.42 per cent and 1.75 per cent respectively. Also Read - Unlocking Begins: After Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan And Several Other States Likely to Relax Lockdown Norms From June 1 | Full List

On the other hand, experts are of the view that the ongoing lockdown in Karnataka should extended beyond June 7 as the number of active coronavirus cases is still high. The state has more than 4 lakh active cases at present. Professor Sashikumar Ganesan, Chairman, Department of Computational and Data Sciences at the IISc asserted that the number of active cases today is much higher than the number of cases they had estimated in the worst scenario i.e, no lockdown. Also Read - Karnataka Govt Should Extend Lockdown Beyond June 7, No Lifting Restrictions Until... : Experts

Speaking to Deccan Herald, he said that Karnataka will have to extend the lockdown to contain the surge. “The numbers suggest that something has gone wrong with the lockdown and consequently the government should not think of lifting the restrictions. The next three to four days are crucial to making this determination”, the portal quoted him as saying. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Revises Guidelines, Allows All Items Now Through E-Commerce

Earlier on Thursday, the Yediyurappa government had eased extended lockdown restrictions on e-commerce and home-delivery firms. The revised order allows e-tailers and delivery firms to scale their operations, as the state is among the top 5 markets for online shopping across the country.

“Delivery of all goods, including food, by e-commerce and home-delivery firms will be allowed from Friday,” said state Revenue Secretary N Manjunath Prasad in a fresh order, withdrawing the May 9 order, restricting delivery of merchandise to curb movement of delivery personnel and vehicles.

The state government had extended the lockdown till June 7 from May 24 to contain the virus spread, especially in Bengaluru.