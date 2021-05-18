Kalaburagi: At a time when the Karnataka government is contemplating extension of lockdown in the state, two districts namely Ballari and Kalaburagi on Tuesday imposed strict lockdown norms for three days in a week from May 19. The move comes as the state government on Monday allowed the district administrations to further tighten lockdown norms depending on the ground situation. Also Read - Can You Get Both COVID-19 And Black Fungus Together? Here's What We Know

In the meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the state government will take a call on extending the lockdown beyond May 24 over the next two or three days. “We are currently discussing the lockdown. We are yet to take a call and will do so in the next two or three days,” Chief Minister Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by The Hindu. Also Read - Covaxin Approved For Phase II-III Trials In 2-18 Years Age Group

Full restrictions in Kalaburagi: Giving further details, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna said a complete lockdown would be imposed for three days in a week – Thursday, Friday and Saturday – as a measure to contain the spread of the virus. Also Read - COVID Affected 1.8 Per Cent of Total Population, 199 Districts Showing Continued Decline in Cases: Govt

He said that during this time, people would be barred from even purchasing vegetable and groceries and the liquor shops would be closed. He also stated that only parcel services would be allowed at hotels. However, only those services that are absolutely essential such as hospitals, ambulances and pharmacy shops would be allowed to function as usual during this time.

Full restrictions in Ballari: Announcing strict measures, Infrastructure Development Minister Anand Singh said for Ballari and Vijayanagara districts people’s movement was completely banned on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday except for medical services. He also added that the stricter measure is taken as per the recommendations of experts from the state and districts.

On the other hand, Ballari Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati said even essential services such as sale of groceries and milk between 6 AM and 10 AM every day would be banned for the next three days and appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration.

He said that the distribution of foodgrains and other groceries through the Public Distribution System for the month of May is almost over and those families that have not received the groceries from fair price shops would be provided with their quota of foodgrains at their doorsteps.

Moreover, passes would be issued to HOPCOMS executives to sell vegetables at the doorsteps of individual houses. Even though the milk parlours would be allowed to function as usual between 6 AM and 10 AM every day, but hotels and restaurants would not be allowed to be open even for parcel services.

Karnataka on Monday reported 38,603 new cases of COVID-19, and 476 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 22,42,065 and the toll to 22,313. The day also saw 34,635 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Among 476 deaths reported on Monday, 239 are from Bengaluru Urban, Hassan (29), Ballari (17), Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada (15), Tumakuru (14), Bengaluru Rural (13), Mandya (10), followed by others. Hassan recorded 2,324 new cases, Ballari 2,322, Mysuru 1,980, Tumakuru 1,915, Belagavi 1,748, followed by others.