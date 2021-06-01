Bengaluru: After an in-depth analysis of available data, Karnataka’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19 have asked the BS Yediyurappa-led government to continue the lockdown in a stricter form. Notably, lockdown like restrictions was first imposed in the southwestern state on April 27. It was supposed to end on May 10, but following the suggestions of experts, the Yediyuarappa government extended the shutdown to May 24. Last month, it was further extended till June 7. Also Read - Will Karnataka Extend Lockdown or Start Unlocking? Final Decision After Examining Report by Experts

While CM Yediyurappa had stated that he wants to lift restrictions after June 7, 'if people cooperate', the state's TAC, on the other hand, asserted that it is essential to "to continue lockdown restrictions till the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) falls below 5%, daily new cases below 5,000 and Case Fatality Rate (CFR) falls below 1%."

"We unanimously drafted the recommendations placing the health and lives of people before livelihoods, which is the need of the hour at this juncture," TAC chairman MK Sudharshan told The Hindu.

Final Decision On June 5

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa had stated that a decision on whether to extend the lockdown in the state or not would be taken on June 5, two days prior to the current lockdown’s end.

Yediyurappa said that there are demands from various quarters to extend the lockdown but as of now his government is in no hurry to think on lines of extending the lockdown.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that there will be no changes in ongoing lockdown in Karnataka till June 7. “CM Yediyurappa will call a meeting of Ministers, experts in few days to take final call on the statewide lockdown. We have general guidelines from GoI regarding how to follow containment measures till June 30”, he added.

Positivity Rate Above 13.57%, But Cases Decline

Karnataka logged less than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and 411 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 26.04 lakh and the toll to 29,090. The day also saw 44,473 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases which stood at 16,604. However, the positivity rate stood at 13.57 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.47 per cent.

Out of the 16,604 new cases reported on Monday, 3,992 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 20,332 discharges and 242 deaths.

Cumulatively 26,04,431 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 29,090 deaths and 22,61,590 discharges. The total number of active cases is now 3,13,730.