New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa has stated that he wants to lift the restrictions from June 7, but said the decision would depend on the 'public cooperation'. The state had first imposed lockdown-like restrictions for two weeks on April 27. The curbs were supposed to be lifted on May 10, but experts insisted to extend the lockdown for 2 more weeks i.e, till May 24. Later, it was extended till June 7 to combat the further spread of the virus.

"If people cooperate, the question of continuing (lockdown) after June 7 doesn't arise. We will also decide depending on how cases decrease", Deccan Herald quoted the minister as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa had the decision on whether to extend the lockdown in the state or not would be taken on June 5, two days prior to the current lockdown's end. Yediyurappa said that there are demands from various quarters to extend the lockdown but as of now his government is in no hurry to think on lines of extending the lockdown.

“No decision has been taken yet in terms of extending the lockdown in the state in view of the improving Covid recovery rate,” the CM said after holding a meeting with the Ministers and bureaucrats.

No Changes in Ongoing Lockdown Till June 7

There will be no changes in ongoing lockdown in Karnataka till June 7, said Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, Bommai asserted that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will call a meeting of Ministers, experts in few days to take final call on the statewide lockdown. “We have general guidelines from GoI regarding how to follow containment measures till June 30,” he added.

COVID-19 Situation Stabilising in Karnataka

Meanwhile the state has witnessed a significant decline in number of coronavirus cases. Yesterday, Bengaluru, the worst-hit disrict of the Karnataka recorded less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, while the state reported 20,628 fresh cases and 492 fatalities. The daysaw 42,444 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Cumulatively 25,67,449 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 28,298 deaths and 21,89,064 discharges,the Health department said in a bulletin. The total number of active cases stands at 3,50,066.