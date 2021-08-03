Bengaluru: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made institutional quarantine mandatory for those arriving here from outside Karnataka. “Those entering the city will have to bring a negative RT-PCR test report with them. If they don”t, we will conduct the test. Till the time their test report arrives, they will be under institutional quarantine,” the Chief Commissioner of BBMP Gaurav Gupta told reporters yesterday.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: 17 Villages in Ahmednagar Opt For Voluntary Lockdown. Read Details

The decision has been taken as the state witnessed a rise in the COVID-19 cases after a decline from about 1,386 cases a day on July 12 to 1,875 as on Sunday. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: CM Bommai Directs THESE Districts Bordering Kerala to Intensify COVID Surveillance Measures. Full List Here

Violators to be Penalised Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: Decision After 15 Days on Night Life, Weekend Curbs, Says CM

If citizens are found flouting the rules, even after raising awareness, they will be penalised and cases will be filed against them, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Rakesh Singh said. He also directed BBMP officials to work in coordination with the police in order to raise awareness among people on the need to follow Covid rules in the city.

He was speaking at the coordination meeting held between BBMP and the police department regarding the enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour in the city. He said that appropriate measures should be taken to control the virus at the zonal level. Measures must be taken to contain the Covid virus at the grassroots level, Singh noted.

Separate teams at major bus stops and railway stations

Separate teams have been deployed at major bus stops and railway stations in Bengaluru to keep an eye on the large number of migrants arriving in the city from Kerala and Maharashtra.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that migrants from both states must submit the RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours. If the RT-PCR test is not submitted, the health care team will collect swabs for tests and the travelers will remain in institutional quarantine until the report is received.

Gupata also said that mandatory checks must be conducted on people arriving at airports and check-posts. He stressed the need to follow the night curfew in the city which is from 10 PM to 5 AM Police cooperation is key to ensure night curfew is followed properly, he added.