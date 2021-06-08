Karnataka Lockdown Update: Amid the ongoing reports that the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is planning to unlock the state by easing restrictions after June 14, the Chief Minister will hold a key meeting on Wednesday with ministers handling Covid-19 related tasks. In the meeting, the ministers are expected to discuss the COVID situation in the state and take a final call regarding the resumption of economic activities. Also Read - BREAKING: Month-Long Lockdown Ends in Bihar, Night Curfew to Continue. Read Details

Notably, the state is currently under lockdown till June 14. Initially, the Karnataka government had announced 14 days 'close down' from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike. Citing lockdown yielding results and experts advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.

Several state ministers including CM Yediyurappa had earlier hinted that the government is likely to go for graded relaxation of restrictions, in districts that have less positivity rate. The chief minister had reportedly stated that the government may relax lockdown restrictions in districts with a positivity rate below 5 per cent.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan asserted that CM, after discussing with everyone, will take a decision on what measures need to be taken in this regard, by taking everyone into confidence.

“He (Chief Minister) is likely to call a meeting (with experts, Ministers and officials), in a day or two, during which all aspects will be discussed and the outcome will be made known. In most of the districts, other than a few, the numbers have come down.. we will also have to ensure that the cases don’t increase again, it will also be looked into,” he added.

In the last 24 hours, Karnataka has detected 11,958 fresh cases and 340 fatalities. The fresh rise in infections and deaths took the tally to over 27 lakh and the toll to 31,920.