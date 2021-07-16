Bengaluru: The BS Yeddyurappa-led Karnataka government on Friday allowed the reopening of medical, dental colleges and allied healthcare academic institutions. However, the candidates must note that only those who have taken at least one dose of the COVID vaccine will be allowed to enter.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Lockdown: State Issues Guidelines For Eid-ul-Azha, Restricts Large Gatherings

Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,977 new cases of Covid-19 and 48 deaths, taking the total number of infections till date to 28,78,564 and fatalities to 36,037, according to the health department. The day also saw 3,188 people getting discharged taking the total number of recoveries to 28,10,121.

Of the new cases, 462 were reported from Bengaluru Urban. The city also saw 501 discharges and 10 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 32,383. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.42 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.42 per cent.

Earlier, the Karnataka government, in a cabinet meeting, decided not to conduct the Zilla/Taluk panchayat elections till December 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the cabinet has taken the decision to postpone the Zilla/Taluk panchayat elections in view of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.