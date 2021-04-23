Bengaluru: In the wake of the weekend curfew being imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday issued a statement saying te metro services will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays due to the lockdown-like measures. “Metro rail services will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays, in view of Weekend Curfew,” the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said in a statement. Also Read - India's High Mountain Pass Zoji La, Connecting Kashmir And Ladakh, Now Reopens | Deets Inside

Earlier, the BMRCL had said that it will run trains with less frequency during the weekend on account of the curfew. “As there will be fewer passengers, we will run trains with 20-minute frequency,” an official of BMRCL had told The Hindu. Also Read - Open Air ICU? Many Critical COVID Patients Wait on Stretchers Outside Delhi's GTB Hospital, Seek Help

Karnataka | Metro rail services will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays, in view of Weekend Curfew: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Also Read - AIIMS Discontinues Contract Tracing Of Exposed HCWs — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

Apart from the metro services, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation are also likely to curtail scheduled services due to the weekend curfew which is starting from Friday night.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday has issued fresh guidelines and imposed weekend curfew across the state to control the infection. The state has also imposed night curfew in the state. However, it ruled out imposing complete lockdown in the state.

“Night Curfew is imposed in the entire state from 9 PM to 6 AM and there shall be weekend curfew from Friday 9 PM to Monday 6 AM,” state’s Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said.

He said guidelines to contain COVID 19 transmission in the state shall come into effect from 9 pm on April 21 and will be in force upto 6 am on May 4.

The guidelines were issued following a virtual all-party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubahai Vala, along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to discuss the prevailing COVID situation in the state amid a spike in cases.