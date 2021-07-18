Karnataka Unlock 4.0: What to ExpectAlso Read - Weeks After Easing Curbs, This State Reimposes 7-Day Complete Lockdown. List of Restrictions Here

While an official announcement is awaited, reports have claimed that the state government might lift or reduce the hours of the night curfew. "Some relaxations are on the cards and the issues of lifting the weekend curfew and reducing the hours of night curfew are being discussed. The chief minister will take a final call after the GoM meeting," CNN-News 18 quoted home minister Basavaraj Bommai as saying.

Besides, the government may allow cinema halls and other activities from July 19 as the COVID-19 situation has gradually been improving. Officials in the chief minister's office (CMO) had asserted that Yediyurappa responded positively to the request of mall owners who had demanded permission to resume business activities.

Earlier on Friday, the state government had allowed the reopening of medical, dental colleges and allied healthcare academic institutions. However, only those candidates who have taken at least one dose of the COVID vaccine will be allowed to enter.

“It has been decided to allow reopening of all Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other allied healthcare educational institutions in the state with immediate effect,” Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar had tweeted.

Lockdown in Karnataka

After the second wave of the pandemic hit the state, Karnataka had announced the two-week ‘Corona Curfew’ on April 27, however, as the Covid cases, as well as deaths, continued to spiral, Karnataka had to announce strict lockdown measures from May 4 till June 18.

Post June 19, Karnataka has resorted to lifting of Covid induced curbs across the state in a phased manner and several ministers including chief minister, Yediyurappa had been advocating more relaxations after July 5 stating that as the pandemic is declining in the state and its benefits must be passed on to the common man as well and help those in distress.