New Delhi: After rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has said that it will impose strict lockdown in all containment zones across the state, especially in Bengaluru to check the further spread of coronavirus or COVID-19. Speaking to reporters, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar informed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has instructed officials to identify and seal all containment areas where coronavirus are high across the state, especially in the capital city Bengalutu to control the situation. Also Read - CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mon Repos Stars T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 12 AM IST July 5

Ahead of complete shutdown in Bengaluru on Sunday, Yediyurappa chaired a task force meeting and allocated duties to cabinet ministers involved in the fight against coronavirus. “Covid cases have been increasing in Bengaluru and other districts in the state over the last few days for various reasons. We have to work hard to contain the virus spread,” IANS quoted Sudhakar as saying. Also Read - Assam News: Raj Bhavan Campus Declared Containment Zone After 2 Test Positive; COVID Result of Governor Awaited

He added that the chief minister has made his deputy CN Ashwath Narayan in-charge of the COVID Care Centres, Revenue Minister R Ashoka in-charge of managing all private hospitals and me to manage the COVID war room. Also Read - College, University Exams Cancelled in Punjab, Announced CM Amarinder Singh

When asked if the government is planning to reimpose lockdown in entire Bengaluru as demanded by the opposition Congress, Sudhakar said, no decision was taken as he and Narayan had suggested that it was not necessary at this stage. “The Chief Minister will discuss the demand after consulting leaders of the Congress, the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and health experts on Monday,” said Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, the state’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 21,549 on Saturday after 1,839 new corona cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll, on the other hand, soared to 335 with 42 more casualties since Friday.

Bengaluru remained the worst-hit city with total 8,345 positive cases.