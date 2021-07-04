Bengaluru: Karnataka government has announced more relaxations in the state’s COVID-19 induced lockdown, allowing malls and shopping complexes to reopen from Monday (July 5) with 100% capacity as coronavirus cases continue to fall. The Yediyurappa-led government has also permitted public transport to ply with 100% occupancy. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Serbian Athlete Tests Positive For Covid-19 in Tokyo

"Sanitization is carried out twice a day, masks kept for customers, only vaccinated people allowed. We'll follow all protocols," Garuda Mall's CEO told news agency ANI.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro train has also decided to resume train operation from 7 AM to 8 PM on all days from tomorrow at a frequency of 5 mins to 15 mins during peak and non-peak hours.

“The metro will operate at a frequency of 5 mins to 15 mins during peak and non-peak hours from Monday to Friday and with increased/decreased frequency on Saturday, Sunday and General Holidays depending on the patronage,” the government order read.

The relaxations will be introduced for the next 15 days from July 5, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced in a meeting with Cabinet members and senior officials of the state. As of now, Kodagu is the only district that is still under lockdown.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka fell below 50,000 on Saturday when compared to May when active cases were more than six lakh. The state saw 2,082 infections and 86 deaths today taking the total cases and fatalities to 28,52,079 and 35,308 respectively.