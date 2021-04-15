Bengaluru: Even though the state crossed 11,000-mark in COVID count in a day with Bengaluru accounting for 8,155, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ruled out possibility of imposing lockdown in the state and reiterated that there will be no lockdown in the state, but stringent measures will be implemented to contain the spread of the Covid pandemic. He further added that even weekend lockdowns are not necessary stating that the state government was gearing up to take all other measures to prevent the spread of this dreaded disease. He said the state government has already imposed night curfew in some cities and if required, it will be extended to some other districts as well. Also Read - Olympics May be Cancelled if The Covid Situation Worsens : Japanese Official

However, the next course of action will be taken after April 17 bypolls he said. He has also called an all party meeting on April 18 to consult the Opposition party leaders on the next course of action and deliberate on their suggestions. Also Read - Will Delhi Impose Weekend Curfew to Counter New COVID Surge? Kejriwal to Announce Today

“I have convened a meeting with the opposition leaders on April 18, a day after the bypolls to three seats (Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and Maski and Basavakalyan assembly seats),” he was quoted as saying by IANS. Also Read - Centre Working on Fresh Economic Package to Address 2nd Wave of Coronavirus: Report

In the state, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has been pushing the state government for increased restrictions, including curfew and Section 144 to curb the number of cases.

For the first time in six months, new Covid cases in Karnataka crossed the 11,000-mark in a day, with Bengaluru accounting for 8,155.

“With 11,265 new cases registered on Tuesday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 10,94,912, including 85,480 active cases, while 9,96,367 recovered, with 4,364 discharged in the last 24 hours,” said the health bulletin from the state.

With 38 patients, including 23 in Bengaluru succumbing to the virus, the state’s death toll rose to 13,046 and the city’s toll to 4,933 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.