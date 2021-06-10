Bengaluru: Amid talks that Karnataka may start the unlock process by lifting restrictions after June 14, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday chaired a crucial meet with Dy CM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other senior ministers and reviewed the Coronavirus situation in the state. Also Read - All You Need to Know About Rare Intestinal Gangrene And COVID-19

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan said that the chief minister will hold a meeting with the districts where the number of cases is high. He also added that that the next course of action will be decided by the CM by either today evening or tomorrow morning.

At present, Karnataka is under lockdown till June 14, and there are indications that the government is likely to go for graded relaxation of restrictions in districts that have less positivity rate to begin with.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said in most of the districts, other than a few, the numbers have come down. The state will also have to ensure that the cases don’t increase again, it will also be looked into.

Yediyurappa had earlier said that the state will start its unlock process only in those districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 5 per cent.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days “close down” from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike.

Karnataka on Wednesday logged 10,959 new cases of COVID-19 and 192 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27,28,248 and the death toll to 32,291. The day also saw 20,246 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Of 10,959 new cases reported today, 2,395 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 6,185 discharges and 50 deaths. As of June 9 evening, cumulatively 27,28,248 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,291 deaths and 24,80,411 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Mysuru recorded 22 deaths, Haveri (12), Ballari (11), Dharwad and Shivamogga (9), followed by others. Mysuru accounted for 1,163 deaths, Hassan 745, Tumakuru 662, Dakshina Kannada 594, Shivamogga 562, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district has now a total of 11,89,541 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,54,235 and Tumakuru 1,09,916. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 10,76,247, followed by Mysuru 1,38,304 and Tumakuru 98,977.