Bengaluru: Giving a major hint at unlocking the state further, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that he will make a decision on relaxing the lockdown restrictions in the state on Saturday when the state will review the COVID situation. Notably, the lockdown restrictions in the state come to an end on June 21. Also Read - Researchers Find Coronavirus In Water Samples In Ahmedabad, Say It Could Live In Waters For Long

Saying that the COVID situation I the state is improving, the chief minister cautioned that there is also a possibility of a third wave in the future, but despite that, the state will have to give some relaxations. He said the ministers along with him will discuss it at a meeting on Saturday evening, and take a decision. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: Will Restrictions be Eased Further After June 22? CM Yediyurappa to Take Final Call Shortly

As per updates, the state government might announce relaxations in 11 districts where lockdown measures are still in place while further relaxations in terms of movement of people and opening of businesses may be announced in the remaining 19 districts from June 21. Also Read - Supreme Court Refuses to Cancel, Postpone PG Final-Year Medical Exams

While announcing the fresh guidelines last week, the state government had extended the lockdown in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, where citizens were allowed to buy essentials between 6 AM and 10 AM.

Check Latest Updates Here:

The state government had also announced relaxations in the remaining 19 districts from June 14, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 AM to 2 PM, and the movement of people till 7 PM.

Taking preventive measures, the Karnataka government had imposed COVID curfew (daily) from 7 PM to 5 AM and weekend curfew from 7 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday.

The 11 districts where strict lockdown measures are in place include Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.