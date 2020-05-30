New Delhi: There would be no ‘Sunday Curfew’ in Karnataka on May 31, the BS Yediyurappa-led state government announced on Saturday. Following the development, the regular services would continue in the state between 7 am – 7 pm. Also Read - Thalaivi Director AL Vijay And Wife R Aishwarya Welcome a Baby Boy Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

"There will be no complete lockdown on Sunday in the interest of the general public of the state. Normal day to day life will continue tomorrow," Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses would also ply on the roads. If reports are to be believed, 3,500 buses will be in service in the state on May 31.

#JUSTIN: Karnataka Government withdraws 'Sunday Curfew' across the state. All normal services will continue tomorrow from 7 am to 7pm. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/AKM3M3KcmS — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 30, 2020

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka government had made arrangements for passengers coming from high risk states to undergo COVID test at private laboratories for Rs 650. This initiative has been taken to quicken COVID testing.

“The state has decided to test certain specific groups of passengers to minimize the spread of COVID. Further, the capacity available with private labs could be utilized to maximum extent,” ordered Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

The total number of cases in the Karnataka has soared to 2,781 and the death toll reached 48. A total of 894 people have been recovered and discharged from hospitals so far.