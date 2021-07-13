Bengaluru: With a further dip in the daily Covid-19 case count, some districts of Karnataka will reportedly go in for further relaxations to its lockdown from next week. The state which has been witnessing a significant drop in corona cases from past few weeks is likely to lift night curfew and reopen pubs from July 19, said reports.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Resume Suburban Services For General Public or Pay Rs 5,000 as Allowance to Each Individual, Demands BJP

Moreover, the BS Yediyurappa-led government may also give go-ahead to the opening of multiplexes and theatres with limited capacity. The development comes days after officials in the chief minister's office asserted that CM Yediyurappa has responded positively to the request mall owners who had demanded permission to resume business.

Speaking to reporters, home minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier stated that some relaxations are on the cards and the issues of lifting the weekend curfew and reducing the hours of night curfew are being discussed. The chief minister will take a final call after the GoM meeting.

Last week, Karnataka government had lifted weekend curfew and allowed religious places to reopen. The timings of night curfew was also relaxed to 9pm to 5am, from 7pm to 5am. “The relaxations would be in place for the next 15 days from July 5” , CM Yediyurappa had said while announcing the relaxations.

Karnataka Lockdown: List of Relaxations/Restrictions

Essential activities allowed.

Theatres, cinemas, and pubs are closed.

Swimming pools are open only for competitive training purposes.

Sports complexes and stadia shall be opened only for the purpose of practice

Social, political, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and large congregations remain prohibited.

Weddings and family functions are permitted with 100 guests.

Funerals/cremation allowed with a maximum of 20 people

Religious places are allowed to open only for ‘darshan’ not for ‘sevas’.

Public transport is allowed to operate up to its seating capacity. No standing passengers allowed.

Educational institutions, schools and colleges are shut till further orders.

COVID-19 Cases on Decline in Karnataka

Karnataka on Monday saw further decline in the COVID cases with 1,386 fresh infections and 61 deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 28,72,684 and 35,896 respectively. The fresh infections came down by about 600 compared to Sunday.

The active cases in the state stood at 35,896. As many as 3,204 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 28,01,907. The positivity rate for the day was 1.26 per cent and case fatality rate was 4.40 per cent.