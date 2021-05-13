Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday further revised the lockdown guidelines and eased it for the daily workers. Issuing an order, the state government allowed works under MNREGA to continue in the state during the lockdown. This fresh order will come into effect on the condition that not more than 40 workers will be deployed at any location and they need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour at the workplace. Also Read - Experts Rule Out Transmission of Coronavirus Through Water After Bodies Found Dumped in Ganga, Yamuna

Earlier this week, the BS Yediyuarappa-led Karnataka government had revised lockdown guidelines, according to which private vehicles were not allowed to ply on the roads except in cases of a medical emergency or to visit hospitals. The guidelines were revised to stop people from getting onto the roads amid second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

For the betterment of the poor, labourers and migrant workers, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced free meals thrice a day at the ‘Indira Canteens’ across the state till May 24 during the lockdown period.

“To ease hardships that come with the strict restrictions, three free meals will be made available to the poor, migrants and workers in need, at Indira Canteens in Bengaluru and across the state till May 24,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted on Tuesday.

Last week, the state government imposed stringent restrictions on the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), ministers and opposition leaders.

Complete list of latest restrictions in Karnataka:

Public movement not allowed

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and animal fodder will be operational from 6 am to 10 am.

Takeaway will be allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets from 6 am to 10 am.

Sale of vegetables and fruits through push carts, milk booths and Hopcoms outlets will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm.

Home delivery of essential items will be encouraged 24×7 so that people don’t venture out of their homes.

Cinema halls, shopping malls will remain shut for 14 days.

Gymnasiums, sports complexes, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars, pubs and auditoriums, assembly halls closed till May 24.

Karnataka’s death toll due to COVID-19 touched 20,368 with 517 fatalities on Wednesday, while 39,998 fresh cases took the infection count to 20,53,191. The state has 5,92,182 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 14,40,621 with the recovery of 34,752 people today. Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,286 infections and 275 fatalities, which is the highest in the state.

According to the health bulletin, there were 1,823 infections in Ballari, 1,773 in Mysuru, 1,572 in Hassan, 1,223 in Mandya, 1,138 in Bengaluru Rural, 1,125 in Shivamogga, 1,077 in Dakshina Kannada. Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases.