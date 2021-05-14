Bengaluru: Ministers do politics over unnecessary matters, but a few are there who look for opportunities to serve others. One such minister has set an example in Karnataka where he has turned his residence into a COVID care centre that can accommodate 50 patients at a time. Looking at the rising number of coronavirus patients in the state, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has taken this step in his personal capacity. Also Read - Total Lockdown in Kerala Extended Till May 23, Triple Shutdown in 4 Districts | Check Full List of Restrictions

His residence at Shiggavi in Haveri district has been turned into a Covid Care Centre (CCC) that can house 50 patients. Bommai, who also represents Shiggavi Assembly constituency, has appointed doctors and medical staff to take care of the patients. Also Read - COVID-19 Symptoms in Diabetic Patients: Diet, Treatment, And Things to Take Care

Saying that 50 beds have been installed on the verandah of the house, his office said the minister plans to have oxygen concentrators at the facility and thereby come to the rescue of patients with breathing issues. Also Read - Govt Working in War Footing Mode To Fight Second Wave of Covid-19, Says PM Modi

His office said this is for the first time that a minister’s residence has been converted into a CCC, they said this would reduce the burden on the taluk hospital in the constituency.

In the meantime, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi also has dedicated the 50-bed CCC set up at Athani in Belagavi district with his personal donation of Rs 50 lakh. The CCC is housed at Athani’s Kittur Rani Chennnamma Hostel, Savadi’s office said in a statement.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 35,297 new cases and 344 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 20,88,488 and the toll to 20,712.

The day also saw 34,057 patients getting discharged after recovery. Of the 35,297 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 15,191 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. On Thursday, 15,191 new cases were reported in Bengaluru while 16,084 people recovered from Covid-19.

Ballari recorded 1,865 cases, Tumakuru 1,798, Myauru 1,260, Mandya 1,153, Bengaluru Rural 1,079, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,14,996, followed by Mysuru 1,05,487 and Tumakuru 74,371.