Bengaluru: Just one day after hinting at relaxing the restrictions further in the state, the Karnataka government on Wednesday allowed the clubs to sell liquor as takeaways. Issuing a fresh order in this regard, the state government said that no other activities will be permitted in the club at the moment.

The state government also allowed offices related to the Department of Space and Principal Accountant General to function with 50 per cent staff.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said there will be further relaxation in lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21 when the current lockdown comes to an end.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said after analysing the situation in two days’ time, the state government will look into- what is to be done, with the situation improving, and what all to be relaxed further.

As per reports, the chief minister is likely to take a decision in this regard after taking into account the advice by the state’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC- consisting of experts), and after consulting senior Ministers and officials of his government, before the end of this week.

It must be noted that the state government had last week issued fresh guidelines that extended the COVID induced lockdown measures in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, while some relaxations were announced in the rest of the state from June 14.

The eleven districts where strict lockdown measures have continued include Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

Among the relaxations announced by the government in remaining 19 districts of the state include opening of parks and industrial units with riders, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods, permission for autos and taxis to ply with maximum two passengers, among others.