Bengaluru: Amid possible threat of the third wave, the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government issued a notification for the formation of district-level COVID-19 Technical Expert Committees (TEC) for providing technical guidance to the district administrations. As per the notification signed by Additional Chief Secretary, Jawaid Akhtar, the committee will meet on a regular basis, at least fortnightly, and based on the need may meet more frequently, and a copy of the proceedings will be sent to Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services, Bengaluru through Deputy Commissioner.

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) constituted at the State level will lay down the activities to be taken up and will handhold the District TECs in their functioning.

The TEC will pursue the guidelines issued by the Centre and the Karnataka government, ICMR, AllMS, New Delhi, WHO and other organisations on a regular basis, and will regularly interact with the State TAC and function under its overall guidance. The TEC will review the data at the district level and compare it with other districts, state, and national level on a continual basis, and will help the district administration by using the information obtained locally and facilitate public health actions and containment measures. The TEC will guide the district administration to make decisions that are in consonance with guidelines of the state and the country, the notification added.

Coronavirus in Karnataka

Karnataka logged 1,065 new Covid cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours. With another 1,486 discharged after recovery, total active cases in the state stood at 22,048 and the positivity rate for the day was 0.93 per cent. Case fatality rate stood at 2.62 per cent.

The number of cases in Dakshina Kannada bordering Kerala saw a dip, at 284, and it was followed by Bengaluru Urban with 270 cases. Udupi recorded 107 cases in north Karnataka, while Gadag, Koppal, and Raichur districts recorded zero cases in the last 24 hours.

Four people died in Bengaluru and five in Dakshina Kannada in the last 24 hours.