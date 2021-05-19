Bengaluru: As a number of districts have intensified lockdown norms to contain the spread of the infection, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday confirmed that a decision on the extension of lockdown in the state will be taken a day before it is scheduled to end on May 24. “The government still has time, we will hold discussions and a day before lockdown ends on May 24, we will announce the decision. Whether it will be extended or not, we will decide on May 23,” BS Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by The News Minutes. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination 3 Months After Recovery From Illness, Says Government

To bring the virus under control, the Karnataka government had imposed ‘closed down’ on April 27, and later announced a full lockdown from May 10 as the state was reporting over 10,000 COVID-19 cases every day. Also Read - Rajasthan Government Declares Black Fungus An 'Epidemic'

Under the lockdown in the state, essential stores are functional from 6 AM to 10 AM, and the movement of people has been restricted except for emergencies and vaccination purposes. Also Read - West Bengal Governor Upset Over Sheep Protest at Raj Bhavan Gate, Seeks Explanation From Police

5 districts impose full lockdown: On Tuesday, nearly 5 districts imposed full lockdown for four days in a week in an attempt to check the spread of the virus. Earlier, Chamarajanagar and Shivamogga districts had implemented similar measures. Hassan District In-charge Minister Gopalaiah said a full lockdown will be enforced in the district on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Likewise, in Yadgir and Raichur districts, the full lockdown will be in effect from 12 PM on Wednesday to midnight on Saturday. During this period, all activities except sale of essentials like milk, eggs, medicines, takeaways from hotels, petrol bunks and other emergency services, will be restricted.

Govt announces Rs 1,250 crore financial package: Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa announced Rs 1,250 crore financial package to provide relief for those whose livelihood has been affected by COVID-19 induced lockdown. “Despite that, as the current restrictions have affected the livelihood of those in unorganised sector and farmers, to mitigate its impact, we are announcing a relief programme of over Rs 1,250 crore,” Yediyurappa said.

The CM said the relief amount will be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, and honest efforts will be made to ensure that the money reaches them immediately.

Giving details of the relief package, the Chief Minister said Rs 10,000 relief will be given to flower growers for per hectare loss. It will benefit about 20,000 farmers and may cost Rs 12.73 crore. A sum of Rs 3,000 each relief will be given to auto, taxi and maxi cab drivers who have licence and have registered, benefiting nearly 2.10 lakh beneficiaries and it may cost Rs 63 crore, he added.

Yediyurappa further said Rs 3,000 each will be provided to labourers who have registered with Karnataka Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, costing Rs 494 crore.

He said Rs 2,000 each will be given to those under unorganised sector like barbers, washermen, tailor, ragpickers, household workers, cobblers, among others, benefiting 3.04 lakh people, and will cost about Rs 60.89 crore.

Corona cases in Karnataka: In the highest figure so far, a record 58,395 patients recovered from Covid in a day across Karnataka, including 31,795 in Bengaluru, while 525 died of the infection, the state health bulletin on Tuesday said.

Bengaluru reported 8,676 fresh cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 10,73,072, including 3,40,965 active cases, while recoveries rose to 7,22,086, with 31,795 discharged during the last 24 hours.

Districts where over 1,000 cases were reported on Monday are Belagavi with 2,118, Mysuru with 1,916, Ballari with 1,799, Tumakur with 1,562, Bengaluru Rural with 1,339, Shivamogga with 1,168 and Kolar with 1,062.