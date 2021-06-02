Bengaluru: Amid talks over lockdown extension for another week in the state, the Karnataka government on Wednesday night relaxed lockdown guidelines in the state and allowed 100% export-oriented industries to operate with 50 per cent staff strength. The development comes as the industry bodies urged the chief minister to let all of them resume manufacturing activities as the US and Europe have markets fully opened and are booming. Also Read - Gujarat Extends Night Curfew in 36 Districts Till June 11, Allows Shops to Open From June 4

The full lockdown in the state is scheduled to end on June 7, and chief minister BS Yediyurappa reviewed the COVID situation at a meeting with senior ministers and officials. In the meeting, the chief minister discussed the Centre's desire to continue with strict control measures till the positivity rate slips below 5%.

Soon after the meeting, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the chief minister will take the final call on lockdown extension on Saturday after his district tour of Belagavi and assessing the pandemic situation in districts.

However, the state government officials told Economic Times that the state government is expected to begin relaxations in certain areas to partially allow economic activities.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hinted that strict measures may continue, saying coronavirus has not completely come under control and cases are still high in rural areas.

“I will have a discussion with everyone to make a decision on measures that need to be taken regarding lockdown. Most importantly I have decided to give permission to those involved in exports. So export oriented business will be allowed from Thursday,” Yediyurappa said.

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said that the time has come for the state to move forward and “re-open” the economy as the state has reached a stage where it can resume industrial operations in a staggered phase.

The Chief Secretary also thanked the industry bodies and associations that helped the government fight the second wave for the last 45 days.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Karnataka crossed 30,000, as the state on Wednesday reported 463 fatalities and 16,387 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 26,35,122. The day also saw 21,199 discharges. As of June 2 evening, cumulatively 26,35,122 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 30,017 deaths and 23,12,060 discharges.