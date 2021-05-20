Chikkamagaluru: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus cases, the Chikkamagaluru and Haveri districts on Thursday imposed full lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Earlier, five districts had already imposed full shutdown as a precautionary measure. The move has been taken as the state government has already allowed the district administrations to take steps to bring the infection under control. As per the latest updates, the Chikkamagaluru district administration imposed a complete lockdown for four days — from 10 AM on Thursday to 6 AM on Monday (May 24). In Haveri, a total lockdown has been announced from May 21 (6 AM ) to May 25 (6 AM). Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Decision on Extension of Lockdown Will be Taken on May 23, Confirms CM Yediyurappa

Chikkamagaluru full lockdown: Check COVID restrictions Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Ballari, Kalaburagi Districts Intensify Shutdown Norms, Ban Movement of People | Check Full List of Restrctions

All shops, commercial activities, and industries will remain closed during this period.

Only emergency activities would be allowed. Those engaged in essential and emergency services have to show relevant records at the check-posts.

Marriages that have already obtained permission in advance will be allowed with the maximum attendance of 10 people.

No other cultural, social, or religious event will be allowed during these days.

14-day quarantine must for people entering the district from other parts.

Government servants, for whom work from home is not allowed, will have to carry an identity card.

The movement of private vehicles will be completely restricted.

Chikkamagaluru has reported nearly 30,000 Covid-19 infections 206 related fatalities. The active caseload, as on Wednesday, is 6782. Also Read - Will Karnataka Extend Lockdown Beyond May 24? CM BS Yediyurappa Issues Statement

Haveri full lockdown: Check COVID Restrictions

Four-hour relaxation has been permitted on Sunday for people to purchase groceries, vegetables, and other essentials. Essential services including hospitals, pharmacies, ambulances, oxygen plants, fuel station, and milk supply has been exempted from the restrictions. People will be allowed to purchase essentials between 6 AM and 10 AM on Sunday (May 23).

Haveri district has reported 4,445 new cases and 137 Covid deaths since the beginning of May. Covid 19 infections in Karnataka remained in the 40,000 range for several weeks now.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the state will take a decision on the extension of the lockdown on May 23. “The government still has time. Discussions will be held and a decision will be announced a day before it ends on May 24,” he said.