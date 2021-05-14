Bengaluru: The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is reportedly planning to extend the ongoing lockdown beyond May 24 due to the rising fatalities and Covid-19 positivity rate in most of the districts. If reports are to be believed, experts have asked the state government to exercise caution, even if the second wave of coronavirus is expected to end by the first week of June. Karnataka, on May 7, extended the lockdown across the state till May 24 starting Monday (May 10). The restrictions in the name of ‘Corona Curfew’ were first announced by CM Yediyurappa on April 26 in an attempt to break the chain of transmission. Also Read - Lockdown in Delhi: How Dangerous is Lifting Restrictions? ICMR Chief Explains

Now, various agencies, including the Lancet India Taskforce, have asked the government to go for a longer lockdown to check the alarming spread of the virus in the state. Speaking to a portal, epidemiologist Dr Giridhar R Babu, a member of the Lancet task force asserted that the government should consider extension in lockdown by at least a week, while stricter curbs for two weeks will be the best keeping in mind the rising positivity rate and death toll.

“Subject of lockdown extension is under discussion”

“We have been giving reports and inputs regularly to the government and the subject of lockdown extension is under discussion. We will review the situation by May 20 and give our inputs to the government,” Dr MK Sudarshan, the chairman of the state technical advisor told Times of India

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, on the other hand, said that the government will take a final decision on extending lockdown at an appropriate time.

Karnataka Witnesses Slight Dip in Daily Cases