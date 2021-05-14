Bengaluru: The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is reportedly planning to extend the ongoing lockdown beyond May 24 due to the rising fatalities and Covid-19 positivity rate in most of the districts. If reports are to be believed, experts have asked the state government to exercise caution, even if the second wave of coronavirus is expected to end by the first week of June. Karnataka, on May 7, extended the lockdown across the state till May 24 starting Monday (May 10). The restrictions in the name of ‘Corona Curfew’ were first announced by CM Yediyurappa on April 26 in an attempt to break the chain of transmission. Also Read - Lockdown in Delhi: How Dangerous is Lifting Restrictions? ICMR Chief Explains
Now, various agencies, including the Lancet India Taskforce, have asked the government to go for a longer lockdown to check the alarming spread of the virus in the state. Speaking to a portal, epidemiologist Dr Giridhar R Babu, a member of the Lancet task force asserted that the government should consider extension in lockdown by at least a week, while stricter curbs for two weeks will be the best keeping in mind the rising positivity rate and death toll.
“Subject of lockdown extension is under discussion”
“We have been giving reports and inputs regularly to the government and the subject of lockdown extension is under discussion. We will review the situation by May 20 and give our inputs to the government,” Dr MK Sudarshan, the chairman of the state technical advisor told Times of India
Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, on the other hand, said that the government will take a final decision on extending lockdown at an appropriate time.
Karnataka Witnesses Slight Dip in Daily Cases
The state reported 35,297 new cases of COVID-19 and 344 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 20,88,488 and the toll to 20,712. The day also saw 34,057 patients getting discharged after recovery. Of the 35,297 fresh cases reported yesterday, 15,191 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Also Read - COVID-19 in India LIVE: Delhi Runs Out of Covaxin Stock, Limited Stock of Covidshield For 18-44 Age, Says Jain
15,191 new cases were reported in Bengaluru while 16,084 people recovered from Covid-19. Sixteen districts reported 5 or less fatalities due to Covid-19, Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted. Also Read - 'Should We Hang Ourselves If Vaccines Are Not Available' Asks Union Minister Sadananda Gowda
As of May 13 evening, cumulatively 20,88,488 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 20,712 deaths and 14,74,678 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,93,078. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 27.64 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.97 per cent.