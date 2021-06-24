Karnataka Lockdown Latest News: The Karnataka government on Thursday further relaxed the lockdown guidelines in the state and allowed the buses to resume services to Maharashtra. Issuing an order, the state government said that the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume bus operations from Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Mangaluru and other places of the state to Mumbai, Pune, Miraj, Solapur, Pandharapur and Tuljapur in Maharashtra from 25 June with 50% seating capacity. Also Read - Karnataka Unlock Update: Yediyurappa Govt Further Eases Covid Curbs in THESE 4 Districts

Notably, the KSRTC has already resumed inter-state bus services to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as per the guidelines of respective states from June 22 based on traffic density and need with 50% seating capacity. Also Read - Karnataka Prepares For Covid 3rd Wave, BS Yediyurappa Says Teachers, Students To Be Vaccinated Ahead Of Schools Reopen

On one side, the KSRTC had said it is deploying only 3,000 buses initially for local and inter-district long route operations, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had said it will ply 2,000 buses. Also Read - Karnataka To Restart Bus Services To Andhra Pradesh, Telangana From Tomorrow | Check Time, Seating Capacity, Other Details

On June 22, the Karnataka government had further relaxed the COVID-19 related restrictions in four districts allowing all shops other than those air-conditioned, to function from 6 AM to 1 PM. However, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain shut.

Issuing an order, state revenue department Principal Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad said the lockdown norms have been relaxed in Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere, and Chamarajanagara districts with immediate effect and until 5 AM of July 5.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Chairman, State Executive Committee, after assessing current COVID 19 situation in certain districts, hereby permits the functioning of all shops other than air-conditioned shops, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls, from 6 am to 1 pm,” the order said.

The government had imposed restrictions from April 27 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases and relaxed the curbs in a phased manner, following a decline in infections.

As per the order, the gyms began function at half capacity, and parks will be open from 5 AM to 6 PM for walking and jogging.

However, there will be a curfew in place between 7 PM and 5 AM on weekdays and during weekends curfew will be in place from 7 PM on Friday evening to 5 AM on Monday morning throughout the state.

On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 4,436 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.19 lakh and the toll to 34,287. The day also saw 6,455 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,68,705.

Out of 123 deaths reported on Wednesday, 24 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (18), Dakshina Kannada (13), Ballari (10), Dharwad (9), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,008, Dakshina Kannada 538, Mysuru 499, Hassan 301, followed by others.