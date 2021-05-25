New Delhi: If the number of coronavirus cases continues to drop further, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government may allow some relaxations in the statewide lockdown after June 7. If reports are to be believed, CM Yediyurappad has asked government officials and experts to prepare a plan for the lifting restrictions in a phased manner. The state is expected to witness unlocking in more than 3 phases.

Speaking to Times of India , Dr. S Sacchidanand, chairman of Covid-19 clinical experts’ panel asserted that another extension of lockdown after June 7 may not be necessary. “It was projected that the second wave would recede by June end. Going by the present trend, we can expect it to weaken much earlier.”

On the other hand, state minister Aravind Limbavali said that strict implementation of the lockdown has resulted in controlling the situation to some extent, but it would be too early to talk about lifting the curbs. "We should ramp up our medical infrastructure required for the expected third wave", he told the daily.

Earlier on May 21, CM Yediyurappa had extended lockdown in the state till June 7. Notably, the full lockdown in the state was announced first on May 10. It was scheduled to end on May 24, but to combat the spread of coronavirus further, the government decided to extend the lockdown by another two weeks till June 7.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 recoveries continue to outnumber fresh infections in Karnataka, as the state in the last 24 hours reported 57,333 discharges and 25,311 new cases. The state recorded 529 more deaths, taking the toll to 25,811, while the total number of infections in the state stood at 24,50,215.

Cumulatively 24,50,215 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 25,811 deaths and 19,83,948 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,40,435. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 23.28 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.09 per cent.