Bengaluru: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday revised the lockdown guidelines in the state and allowed e-commerce delivery of all items now. The state government in this regard has issued an order in which it has allowed relaxations in the ongoing covid-19 related restrictions in the state.

The official notification, which was issued by N Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary – Revenue Department and Member Secretary Disaster Management State Executive Committee, said that the delivery of all items through E-Commerce firms and home delivery of products will be allowed and the previous order given on 9 May has been withdrawn. Earlier, the state government had allowed the e-commerce companies to deliver only essential goods.

The notification from the state also allowed the movement of advocates, their paralegal personnel clerks, and other support staff to their respective offices only during court working days on producing ID card/authorization.

While extending the lockdown in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had urged people to stop unnecessary movements.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had announced a weekend lockdown on April 27 and then it was turned into a complete lockdown on May 7. The lockdown was further extended on May 21 till June 7.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Karnataka on Thursday crossed the 25 lakh mark, as the state recorded 24,214 new cases and 476 fatalities. The day also saw 31,459 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Ballari accounted for 22 deaths, Mysuru (18), Belagavi and Dharwad (15), Tumakuru (14), Bengaluru Rural and Uttara Kannada (13), followed by others. Mysuru logged 2,240 new cases, Hassan 1,505, Tumakuru 1,219, Belagavi 1,147, Udupi 905, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,43,878, followed by Mysuru 1,36,688 and Tumakuru 99,358. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 9,25,066, followed by Mysuru 1,18,387 and Tumakuru 83,376.