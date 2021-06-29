Bengaluru: As coronavirus cases are going down steadily, media reports on Tuesday suggested that the Karnataka government may unlock the state further after July 5. As per the latest reports, in unlocked 3.O, the movie theatres, shopping malls, pub-club, bars are likely to be allowed to open. Giving further details, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the government is considering opening malls in the city with some conditions, and a decision in this regard will be taken soon. Also Read - International Flight Services Likely To Begin From July 15 From Vijayawada Airport | Details Here

“Malls (Shopping Centres) association members have met me. I will discuss with my cabinet colleagues. We are discussing giving certain concessions with some conditions. No decision has been taken yet,” Yediyurappa said. Also Read - After Black Fungus, New Post-Covid Complication Reported in Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital; One Dead

As per reports, the shopping malls may be allowed to operate with riders after July 5, when the current COVID “Unlock” guideline comes to an end. Under the “Unlock” guidelines that are in place in most parts of the state, several sectors have been permitted to operate but air-conditioned shops, shopping complexes, malls, are still not permitted to function. Also Read - Cipla Gets Approval To Import Moderna Vaccines in India. All You Need to Know

Earlier in the day, the Shopping Centres Association of India members met Yediyurappa and requested him to allow Malls to be opened from next week.

There are about 84 malls in the state, transacting business of about Rs 40,000 to 45,000 crore annually, and their continued closure will bring lakhs of employees on to the streets, representatives said, adding that the managements have been paying salaries to employees for now.

Notably, the Karnataka government has been imposing lockdown in the state since April 27 . However, it announced some relaxation on June 14 when it unlocked the state in graded manner. Many economic activities were allowed with some restrictions. In the subsequent stage, 16 districts were unlocked and then 6 districts were added to the list.

In the meantime, the state’s experts have suggested the state government that the unlock 3.O can only be implemented if the COVID positivity is low, and the current level of positivity in the state is about 1%. 1.97%.

Experts have suggested that the shopping malls can be allowed to open till evening and few people should be allowed. The bars should also be allowed to open. However, they suggest that the night curfew and weekend curfew must to continue for more time.

Last week, the Karnataka government decided to further unlock the state from Monday June 28, 2021 by allowing marriage functions in marriage halls, hotels, resorts and function halls, but capped number of guests to only 40. Issuing an order, the state government said those organising marriages would have to obtain prior permission from the local authorities concerned. It also said that the people with passes would only be allowed to attend the marriage function.

Karnataka on Monday reported 2,576 new cases and 93 deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 28,37,206 and 34,836 respectively. Active cases stood at 97,592, dipping below one lakh after four months. The positivity rate for the day was 1.92 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 3.61 per cent.

During the peak of the second wave of COVID-19, the active cases had gone up to over six lakh and Bengaluru had reported the highest active cases in the country among the metropolitan cities.

Bengaluru Urban district logged 563 new cases and 18 deaths, the highest among the districts of the state. The city has so far reported 12,11,993 cases and 15,599 deaths.

New cases were reported in other districts as well including Tumakuru, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Kolar, Udupi and Bengaluru Rural. There were zero fatalities in Bagalkote, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Vijayapura and Yadgir.