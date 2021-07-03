Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Even as the state government is planning to relax restrictions further in the state in the wake of lower coronavirus cases, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Saturday said that the action will be taken against individuals or establishments for violating lockdown guidelines. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: Govt Begins Compulsory RT-PCR Tests At Check Posts For Entry From Kerala | Pics Here

"After the second wave, people are behaving more responsibly. The state government is easing relaxations to ensure normalcy. We will be strictly enforcing covid protocols. Violation will lead to action against individuals or establishments," Kamal Pant told news agency ANI.

Karnataka | After second wave, people are behaving more responsibly. Govt is easing relaxations to ensure normalcy. We will be strictly enforcing covid protocols. Violation will lead to action against individuals or establishments: Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Bengaluru Police pic.twitter.com/hlI2Ej14DI — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

On the other hand, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that he has called a joint meeting with the Police department to discuss strategy and strong action against guideline violators.

“Despite relaxations, we should ensure covid appropriate behavior. We have called a joint meeting with the Police department. There is a need for caution and police department has agreed to work together; strong actions against violation,” Gaurav Gupta said.

The statement from Bengaluru Police and the BBMP comes days after the state government said that it will further relax guidelines in the state from July 5.

According to reports, the Karnataka government is planning to relax restrictions in the state with lifting of weekend curfew and relaxing night curfew from July 5. As per a report by News18, the Karnataka government is mulling reopening malls and extending business hours of shops and establishments as part of the third level of unlocking from July 5.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that some relaxations are on the cards and the issues of lifting the weekend curfew and reducing the hours of night curfew are being discussed.

Speaking to news agency PTI, BS Yediyurappa earlier this week had said that the government is considering opening malls in the city with some conditions, and a decision in this regard will be taken soon.

“Malls (Shopping Centres) association members have met me. I will discuss with my cabinet colleagues. We are discussing giving certain concessions with some conditions. No decision has been taken yet,” Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka on Friday reported 2,984 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,49,997 and toll to 35,222. The day also saw 14,337 discharges, pushing the total recoveries to 27,60,881.

Bengaluru Urban reported 593 new cases as the city saw 10,674 discharges and 11 deaths. Apart from Bengaluru urban, the highest number of deaths were reported in Dakshina Kannada (13), Ballari (10), Dharwad and Mandya (7).

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,14,828, followed by Mysuru 1,67,397 and Tumakuru 1,15,247.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,75,748, followed by Mysuru 1,60,768 and Tumakuru 1,12,855.