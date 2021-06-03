Bengaluru: Keeping in view the coronavirus situation in the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday extended the full lockdown till June 14 as the positivity and fatality rates remain high in the state and the pandemic has also spreads to rural areas. Speaking to News 18, the sources had earlier said that the state government was unlikely to change restrictions with regard to intra and inter- district movement. Also Read - List of Countries Where New Coronaviruses May be Found Soon, India Tops

As per the latest updates, the daily timings for purchase of essentials are also likely to remain unchanged, from 6 AM to 10 AM, though there is mounting pressure from all to extend the timing till 2 PM.

Earlier, the health experts had suggested the state government on extending the lockdown in the state at least for one more week as the positivity rate across the state is still hovering around 15%.

Moreover, the state’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, in its report to the state government, has suggested that the positivity rate has to fall below 5% and the number of daily cases below 5,000 for restrictions on movement and activities to be relaxed.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had hinted that strict measures may continue in the state, saying coronavirus has not completely come under control and cases are still high in rural areas. He had, however, indicated that relaxation may be given to certain sectors, as he announced that export oriented businesses will be allowed to operate from Thursday.

“I will have a discussion with everyone to make a decision on measures that need to be taken regarding lockdown. Most importantly I have decided to give permission to those involved in exports. So export oriented business will be allowed from Thursday,” Yediyurappa said.

He also had said that he will hold a discussion on various other related things with senior ministers and officials, and by today or tomorrow will take a decision on the lockdown.

“Will discuss on how to go about, by extending the lockdown and taking strict measures, with experts and will take a call after taking their suggestions. Coronavirus has not completely come under control, it is still high in rural areas, we will take a decision considering how to balance things and go ahead,” he added.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Karnataka crossed 30,000, as the state on Wednesday reported 463 fatalities and 16,387 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 26,35,122. The day also saw 21,199 discharges.

As of June 2 evening, cumulatively 26,35,122 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 30,017 deaths and 23,12,060 discharges. Total number of active cases in the state is at 2,93,024.

Belagavi recorded 17 deaths, Bengaluru Rural, Hassan and Mysuru (12 each), Shivamogga (10), Uttara Kannada (9), followed by others. Mysuru registered 1,687 new cases, Belagavi 1,006, Tumakuru 882, Mandya 711, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,70,742, followed by Mysuru 1,45,655 and Tumakuru 1,05,016.