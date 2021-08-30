Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has made 7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for visitors from Kerala amid spike in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring state. “One week institutional quarantine and testing after seven days, irrespective of vaccination or negative RT-PCR report, is compulsory for people coming from Kerala,” Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Also Read - Karnataka Prepares For COVID Third Wave, Will Implement Suggestions of Expert Committee, Says Health Minister Sudhakar

Further, it has decided to relax night curfew in all districts of state except four sharing borders with Kerala. "In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, it was decided that night curfew would be relaxed in all areas except Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which share borders with Kerala, that is reporting a high COVID caseload," the minister added.

(With inputs from ANI)