Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Even as the state government has relaxed the lockdown and allowed economic activities to continue, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka has warned of imposing another lockdown if people don't follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour in the state. He also stated that the Covid cases might have come down in the state but that shouldn't lead to ignorance and subsequent rise in the cases.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, the minister said that the people in the state should wear mask and maintain social distance, otherwise, lockdown will be inevitable in Karnataka. He said this while distributing grocery kits to auto-rickshaw drivers and construction workers in Bengaluru.

"New Covid cases may be coming down but that shouldn't lead to ignorance. People should wear mask, maintain social distance and get the vaccine. Or else, a lockdown will be inevitable in Karnataka," the minister said.

The warning from the minister comes days after the Karnataka government relaxed restrictions under Unlock 3.0 from Monday with the reopening of shops, restaurants, malls, private offices and religious places.

As part of the unlock guidelines, all public transport- buses and metro started operating up to its seating capacity from last Monday.

With the government allowing places of worship to open only for darshan, people, though fewer in number, were seen visiting temples following COVID precautionary measures at several places in the city.

As offices and business establishments have been allowed to function at full working strength, traffic congestion was seen on streets in Bengaluru and other cities with office-goers getting back to work.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has said that bus services will be operated between 5 AM and 9 PM with all precautionary measures, and 4,500 buses will operate in the city and suburban area.

However, the night curfew will continue between 9 PM and 5 AM, the weekend curfew has been lifted. Moreover, the theatres, cinema halls and pubs will remain closed, while swimming pools, sports complexes and stadia are permitted for competitive training and practice purposes by strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 3,104 new COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.59 lakh and the toll to 35,526. The day also saw 4,992 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,84,030.

Out of 92 deaths reported on Tuesday, 15 were from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada (13), Mysuru (8), Dharwad and Kolar (7), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 715, Mysuru 389, Hassan 270, Dakshina Kannada 216, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,16,896, followed by Mysuru 1,68,546 and Tumakuru 1,15,716.