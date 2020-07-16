Karnataka Lockdown Extension News Today: In an attempt to curb the spread of Coronavirus, a total lockdown has been re-imposed in three more Karnataka districts– Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Kalaburagi– for 7-10 days. This comes days after total shutdown was imposed in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts. Notably, the lockdown is for a week in Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi districts, while it will be 10 days in Dharwad. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown News: Karnataka Issues Guidelines For E-commerce, Food Delivery Services | Check Details

“Complete lockdown has been re-imposed in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Kalaburagi districts on the advice of health experts to reduce Covid cases, which have been rising since unlock 1.0 began last month,” an official told news agency IANS. Also Read - Odisha Lockdown News: Complete Shutdown in Chhatrapur, Rambha, Khallikote, Polasara, Kodala, Kabisurya Nagar, Purushottampur From July 16 to 21

In Dharwad, 18 check posts have come up on its borders to prevent entry of people and vehicles from other districts.”Barring vehicles on duty, all other vehicles will not be allowed to prevent movement of people. Additional police personnel have been deployed across the district to ensure the 10-day lockdown is observed strictly till July 24,” said the official.Only shops selling milk, vegetables, fruits, groceries and medicines will be allowed to remain open till 12 noon for buying essential needs Also Read - India's Second COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate by Zydus Cadilla Begins Human Trials

As per the guidelines issued by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu Rupesh, only shops selling essential supplies and services will remain open from 5 a.m. to 12 noon till July 21.

As cases have been rising more in Kalaburagi city than in the district, a week-long lockdown has been clamped since yesterday morning to prevent movement of people and vehicles.”As the weeklong lockdown is being strictly enforced, about 100 vehicles, including two-wheelers were seized and their owners sent home on foot, as movement of people and vehicles not on duty is disallowed,” Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Satish Kumar told IANS.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday reported the highest single day spike in coronavirus cases with 3,176 cases and 87 deaths, taking the infection count to 47,253 and fatalities to 928, the health department had said.