Bengaluru: Even though Karnataka reported 9,579 fresh COVID-19 cases and 52 related fatalities in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday categorically ruled out the possibility of imposing any statewide lockdown. Yediyurappa said the technical advisory committee has said that positive cases will increase in the state till May 2 hence people must abide by COVID appropriate behaviour.

"Have called all-party meeting on April 18 regarding COVID situation in the state. No question of lockdown right now. The technical advisory committee has said that positive cases will increase in Karnataka till May 2 hence people must abide by COVID appropriate behaviour," Yediyurappa said.

On Monday, Yediyurappa had said the state government could impose lockdown if the necessity arises. “People need to respond for their own good. If they don’t pay heed, then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown,” Yediyurappa had said.

In the meantime, State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that state the government was not inclined for a lockdown and wanted people to cooperate.

“Neither me nor the Chief Minister is saying that we will do it (lockdown). All we are saying is don’t compel us to push to that extreme. Our government is not at all willing to impose lockdown,” he clarified.

Karnataka on Monday reported 9,579 fresh COVID-19 cases and 52 related fatalities, taking the total caseload to 10.74 lakh and the toll to 12,941. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 6,387 of the fresh cases. The day also saw 2,767 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively 10,74,869 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,941 deaths and 9,85,924 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,88,369, followed by Mysuru 58,573 and Ballari 40,692. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,26,968, followed by Mysuru 55,527 and Ballari 39,291.