Bengaluru: As coronavirus cases continued to rise despite imposing lockdown-like measures across the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed all his cabinet colleagues and ministers to work more proactively in the districts that they are in charge of to check the spread of the deadly disease. He also asked them to take more strict measures to contain the pandemic in the state. Notably, the direction comes from the chief minister comes a day after opposition leaders criticised the state government for not being able to handle the COVID crisis well in the state.

In a letter to the state ministers, the Chief Minister said the second wave of coronavirus is taking the entire nation into its grip and all the districts need to take measures to contain it.

"Against this backdrop, you need to swing into action to prevent the spread of the disease in your district concerned, get in touch with the district authorities continuously and create awareness among people on controlling the spread of the virus," Yediyurappa stated.

On Tuesday night, the state government has issued a set of guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19, effective from Wednesday tonight till May 4, according to which night curfew has been imposed in the entire state from 9 PM to 6 AM and weekend curfew from Friday 9 PM to Monday 6 AM.

As per the order from the Karnataka government, theatres, malls, bars and dine-in services at hotels have been shut to keep people from venturing out.

The chief minister also asked the ministers to ensure medical treatment is provided to those who have contracted the disease, so that situation does not go out of hand. However, swimming pools approved by Swimming Federation of lndia will be opened for sports persons for training only, while stadia and playground are allowed for organizing sports events and practicing purpose, without spectators.

Part of the guidelines, all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, other gatherings and large congregations have been prohibited. All religious places and places of worship shall be closed to the public.

The development comes as Karnataka on Wednesday reported another biggest single day spike of 23,558 new COVID-19 cases and 116 related fatalities, taking the total caseload 12.22 lakh and the toll to 13,762. The state had previously reported its biggest single day spike of 21,794 cases on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 13,640 of the total number of cases. Among 116 deaths reported on Wednesday, 70 were from Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi (8), Mysuru (7), Bidar (5), Ballari (4), Hassan (3), followed by others.