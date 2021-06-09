Bengaluru: As many states have unlocked following a decline in COVID-19 cases, all eyes are set on Karnataka which is yet to announce similar relaxations. Revenue Minister R Ashoka today hinted that the state may go for unlocking in four to five phases after June 14, as the COVID-19 induced lockdown comes to an end. Meanwhile, reports said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa may call a meeting of Ministers, officials, and experts in a day or two, to discuss the COVID-19 situation and take a decision based on that. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: BS Yediyurappa Govt Grants Rs 2000 Each Subsidy For Registered Street Vendors Affected By Covid Restrictions

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days “close down” from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike. Citing lockdown yielding results and experts advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.

“Keeping the number of deaths and new cases in mind and aimed at bringing down the COVID infections further, lockdown will not be relaxed at one go. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister K Sudhakar, and I have held detailed discussions with the Chief Minister in this regard,” Ashoka said.

Giving further details, he told reporters that lockdown will be relaxed in four to five phases.

“First will be timings, now the relaxation that is there between 6 to 10 am, may get extended further, also those who go for walk at parks may get some relief.. all this is subjected to final decision by the Chief Minister. Lockdown will not be relaxed at one go,” he added.

Moreover, the State Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) consisting of experts is also said to have recommended a gradual unlocking of activities in the state.