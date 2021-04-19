Bengaluru: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Karnataka government has decided ti postpone the Zilla Panchayat and Taluq panchayat elections in the state. Giving further details, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said after discussing with officials and experts, the state government has decided to postpone Zilla Panchayat and Taluq panchayat election and also thinking to appoint administration in those Zilla and Taluq panchayat. Also Read - Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Quarantines Self

He also added that more than 3.5 crore people will participate in these elections. So the same will be decided in the Cabinet meeting and the decision will be sent to the election commission. Also Read - Night Curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar Extended Till April 30

Apart from this, the celebration involving Drowpadi Karaga Shakthyothsava has also been cancelled as the number of covid-19 cases increased in Bengaluru. Also Read - Bihar: 38 Children at Remand Home Test Positive For Coronavirus, Admitted to Hospital

He said that there is a general consensus among the officials to postpone polls to ZPs and TPs due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

Elections to 175 TPs and 30 ZPs were last held in 2016. Last year, elections to 5,762 gram panchayats in Karnataka were held in December after the Karnataka High Court ordered the SEC to do so.

Lockdown-like restrictions expected: On the other hand, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala will hold an all-party meet on Tuesday to review the COVID situation in the state and a decision on imposing further restrictions in the state is expected in the meeting.

State Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will also participate in the virtual meeting from a private hospital where he is under treatment for Covid symptoms since April 16.

“The meeting will assess the situation and discuss additional measures to be taken to break the chain of transmission during the pandemic’s second wave across the state, especially in Bengaluru, which accounts for over 70 per cent of the cases,” an official told IANS.

Hospital beds to be increased: With the rise in coronavirus infection, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said Covid beds in the state will be increased as ‘bigger corporates’ have promised to provide 50 per cent of their beds to the government recommended coronavirus patients.

The development comes at a time when Karnataka reported 15,785 new cases of COVID-19, and a record 146 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11,76,850 and the death toll to 13,497 on Monday.

Corona cases: The state had witnessed 81 COVID-19 related deaths yesterday, its previous highest. Bengaluru Urban alone recorded 9,618 new infections today. A total of over 2,37,16,866 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,23,212 were tested on Monday.

Bengaluru Urban reported 97 deaths, Hassan (11), Mysuru (8), Bengaluru Rural (6), Dharwad (3), followed by others. Tumakuru accounted for 652 fresh cases, Mysuru 568, Kalaburagi 513, Hassan 320, Bidar 318, Vijayapura 302, followed by others.