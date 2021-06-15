Karnataka Lockdown News: Even though the state has already started the unlock process, the Karnataka government on Tuesday made it clear that the lockdown restrictions will be further relaxed in the days to come. Giving further details, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that the state has planned to relax the Covid lockdown restrictions further after June 21. Also Read - Assam Extends Lockdown Restrictions Till June 21, Revises Corona Curfew Timing For Various Districts | Check Full Guidelines Here

Saying that the lockdown curbs in Karnataka will come to an end on June 21, the chief minister said the decision on easing curbs will be taken after analysing the situation of the state. Also Read - Taj Mahal To Reopen For Tourists From Tomorrow, 650 People Allowed At a Time | Full Guidelines Here

“We will have to relax the present restrictions, but the question is how much to be done as the situation is improving,” he said. Also Read - Punjab Lockdown: State Relaxes COVID Restrictions From Tomorrow; Night Curfew And Weekend Curfew to Continue

“After analysing the situation today and tomorrow, we will look into- what is to be done, with the situation improving, and what all to be relaxed further- and we will do it,” Yediyurappa said in response to a question about the next phase of unlocking in the state.

However, he added that the state will take a decision in this regard only after consulting Karnataka’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, senior ministers and other officials concerned by the end of this week.

As the cases continued to rise, the Karnataka government enforced strict lockdown measures in 11 districts such as Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

The state, however, has announced certain relaxations in the remaining 19 districts which include opening of parks and industrial units with riders, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods till 2 PM, permission for autos and taxis to ply with maximum two passengers.

At present, the relaxation in lockdown measures are in place from June 14 to 21. The state had initially announced 14 days ‘Corona curfew’ from April 27, but subsequently it enforced a complete lockdown from May 10 to 24, as the state saw exponential jump in Covid positive cases.

On Monday, the state logged 6,835 fresh cases and 120 deaths, taking the infection count to 27,71,969 and toll to 33,033. The state has 1,72,141 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 25,66,774 with the recovery of 15,409 people today.

The positivity rate for the day was 4.56 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 1.75 per cent, the department said.

Bengaluru Urban district recorded 1,470 new cases. However, there were 12 fatalities in the city.The decline in fatalities is steep as the city had reported 276 deaths on June 1.

The state capital has so far reported 11,98,158 positive cases and 15,319 deaths. There were 85,044 active cases.

Mysuru district remained the second major COVID hotspot with 670 new cases on Monday, while it was on top in terms of fatalities with 25 deaths.

According to the health bulletin, there were 648 fresh cases in Dakshina Kannada, 507 in Hassan, 386 in Tumakuru, 353 in Shivamogga, 256 in Mandya, 204 in Uttara Kannada, 203 in Ballari, 200 in Davangere, 195 in Chitradurga, 191 in Belagavi and 185 in Chikkamagaluru.

New COVID-19 cases were reported in other districts as well including Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Dharwad, Kodagu, Kolar, Udupi and Vijayapura.

Fatalities were reported in 17 other districts also while there were zero deaths due to COVID in Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Gadag and Ramanagara.