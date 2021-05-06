Bengaluru: As everyday covid cases in Karnataka are rising at an alarming pace, a health expert today suggested an extension of lockdown by two more weeks to break the Coronavirus chain. He reasoned that the state is yet to reach the peak. Notably, the state has been reporting over 50,000 cases, with nearly half of the cases coming from Bangalore. Also Read - Karnataka Reports Highest Ever Single-day Count with Over 50,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Nearly Half From Bengaluru

“At least in two weeks we will see a peak in Karnataka,” Dr Giridhara R Babu, who is a professor and head of Life Course Epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India, told PTI. Babu is also a member of the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID.

“I will not give a clear indication on the number of cases during the peak, but irrespective of the testing, we will see the peak in the next two weeks,” he said. He added that the case detection is presently erratic because the testing numbers have reduced, especially in Bengaluru.

The expert then went on to hail the lockdown decision by the Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government, and cited an estimate by IISC that said 5,800 lives have been saved.

“Lockdown has helped in reducing the number of deaths, according to the models by IISc Professor Sashikumaar Ganesan. So, I recommend that the lockdown be extended by at least two weeks,” Babu opined.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported the single largest day spike in both COVID-19 cases and fatalities since the start of the pandemic, with 50,112 infections and 346 deaths. This took the total caseload to nearly 17.5 lakh and the fatalities to 16,884. The previous highest numbers were on May 1 when the state logged 48,296 cases and 292 deaths, the health department said. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 23,106 infections and 161 fatalities.