Karnataka Lockdown News Today: With the continuous decline in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is expected to take a final decision on further relaxing lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21 on Saturday. While nothing has been confirmed as yet, official sources said that the government may announce relaxations in 11 districts where lockdown measures have extended.

Notably, the state has continued to enforce strict lockdown measures in 11 districts – Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu. However, in other 19 districts, Karnataka, last week, had announced certain relaxations which include the opening of parks and industrial units with riders, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods till 2 pm, permission for autos and taxis to ply with maximum two passengers.

"The situation is improving. There is also a possibility of a third wave in the future, but despite that we will have to give some relaxations. We will discuss it at a meeting tomorrow evening, and take a decision," Yediyurappa told reporters yesterday.

