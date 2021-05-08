Bengaluru: To contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday night has announced a complete lockdown in the whole state with more stringent curbs from May 10 till 24. This full lockdown announcement comes at a time when there was already a curfew in place in the state from April 27, which was to end on May 12. Making the announcement, Chief Minister Yediyurappa said the second wave of COVID-19 is creating havoc across the state as the Corona curfew imposed in the state has not yielded the expected result in reducing the infection and death rate. Notably, the latest restriction will be imposed in the entire state from 6 AM of May 10 to 6 AM of May 24. Also Read - Cancelled Trains List: Indian Railways Cancel 56 Trains Including Rajdhani, Shatabdi Till Further Advice

Will banks, ATMs remain open in Bengaluru? Also Read - FACT Check: Are People Dying Due To 5G Spectrum Trials in India? Check Truth Behind Viral Audio Message

Yes, it will remain open. Issuing guidelines, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that during the two-week-long full lockdown period, various banks in the state, ATM services, and insurance offices will continue to operate as usual and these services will not be affected. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Kerala From Today: State Govt Relaxes Guidelines For Banks, Financial Services

What about transport services in Bengaluru?

Giving further details, the Karnataka government said that buses or the metro rail would not operate during the lockdown period. However, flight services and trains would run as per schedule. Moreover, the autorickshaws and taxis would be allowed to ferry passengers only during emergencies. It won’t operate ion other times. But strictly, movement of public or private buses or passenger vehicles will NOT be allowed during the lockdown period.

Bengaluru Lockdown: Here’s what’s allowed, what’s not?

The movement of essential goods and services will be allowed. Road repair work and cargo vehicles can operate during this lockdown period. Hotels, pubs, bars and industries that are not directly related to providing essential services will not be allowed. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed. However, the online and distance learning will continue as usual. Cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks will remain shut during this time. Cremation and funerals will be allowed with maximum of 5 people with strict Covid guidelines.

These restrictions have been imposed as the recommendations of the experts in the government-formed Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19.

On Friday, Karnataka reported its single largest daily spike in COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic with 592 fatalities, while the case tally went past the 18 lakh mark. The deaths took the total number to 17,804, while 48,791 infections pushed the caseload to 18,38,885.

Among the deaths reported on Friday, Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 346, Ballari 24, Myusuru 22, Hassan 20, Kalaburagi 19, Tumakuru 15, Uttara Kannada and Bengaluru Rural 12 each, Mandya 11 and 10 each in Kodagu and Ramanagara.