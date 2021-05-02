Bengaluru: Looking at the huge crowd gathering, the Karnataka government on Saturday evening modified its lockdown rules to allow Hopcoms, milk booths, and sale of fruits and vegetables on pushcarts from 6 AM to 6 PM. Moreover, the Karnataka government also allowed APMCs and grocery shops to be open from 6 AM to 12 PM. Earlier, these activities were allowed only from 6 AM to 10 AM. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Tally Touches Nearly 4 Lakh Cases, Over 3,689 Deaths in 24 Hrs

The fresh order from the Karnataka government comes in the wake of concerns that people were stepping out in large numbers between 6 AM and 10 AM for essential shopping. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in India Crucial to Beat New COVID Surge, Suggests AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

Moreover, the state government has also prohibited all types of fairs (santhe) to prevent crowding, Principal Secretary (Revenue) and member-secretary of the executive committee of the state disaster management authority N Manjunatha Prasad said in his order. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown 2021: More Restrictions on Cards For Bengaluru, Other COVID-hit Districts? Read State Minister's Latest Statement

As per the latest order, pushcarts selling fruits and vegetables must not overcharge and stick to the market price of the commodities while following Covid-19 protocols.

Notably, the Karnataka government has announced a two-week lockdown or ‘close down’ on April 26, which will be in force till 6 AM on May 12.

On the other hand, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said there is no proposal to further extend the lockdown or impose more lockdowns in the state anytime soon, though he admitted that at least three to four weeks of strict measures were required to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

“There is no proposal before the government to impose a complete lockdown. We want people to strictly follow the regulations,” he told reporters in Kalaburagi.

Notably, Karnataka has over four lakh active cases. As many as 15,523 people have died since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

According to the minister, at least 85 per cent of the infected people remain asymptomatic whereas only five to eight per cent show moderate symptoms.