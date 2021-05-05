Bengaluru: With coronavirus cases still increasing in the state despite the shutdown measures in place, the Karnataka government on Wednesday said it is actively considering the option of imposing another complete lockdown in the state at least for two weeks after May 12. Also Read - Shoaib Akhtar Reacts After IPL 2021 Gets Suspended Due to Covid-19 Surge in India

According to a report by Times of India, official sources said that the two-week curfew from April 27 is seen to have yielded partial results in the state as the government allowed many sectors, including manufacturing, construction and garments factories, to operate with 50% staff.

Experts feel that the curfew in the state could not yield much result as vehicle movement in the state during this time remained unchecked and there was a continuous movement of people from Bengaluru to the hinterlands due to the curfew.

Experts also suggest that chief minister BS Yediyurappa should go for a complete lockdown without any relaxation at least till May-end so that the pandemic starts receding by mid-June in other districts of the state. However, they predict that if lockdown rules are properly followed, then cases may start declining by this weekend.

Notably, the state cabinet met on Tuesday to deliberate the outcome of the present curfew and the possible steps after May 12. “We will take stock of the situation on May 10 and decide on the further course of action based on experts’ suggestions,” Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by TOI.

The Karnataka government has imposed full lockdown in the state from April 27 till May 12 and said the Metro Rail, taxi and bus services will not be operated, while schools and colleges, hotels, cinemas, shopping malls, stadia and swimming pools will remain closed during the 14-day lockdown.

According to the order, all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and congregation are prohibited and religious places will remain closed for public.

However, all personnel engaged in the service of the place of worship shall continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving any visitors.

Flights and trains scheduled will continue to operate during the lockdown and the tickets will act as a pass for movement of persons by taxis, cab aggregators and autorickshaws to board flight and trains.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 44,631 new COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths, taking the caseload and fatalities to 16,90,934 and 16,538 respectively.

According to the health bulletin, the state has 4,64,363 active cases whereas 12,10,013 people have been discharged so far including 24,714 people on Tuesday.

Bengaluru urban district, which is the main contributor of daily spike in cases, now has 3,01,712 active cases.The city reported 20,870 infections and 132 deaths on Tuesday. Cumulatively, Bengaluru has 8,40,274 cases and 6,845 deaths.

According to the health bulletin, 2,293 infections were reported in Mysuru, 2,278 in Hassan, 1636 in Tumakuru, 1,506 in Mandya, 1,280 in Kalaburagi and 1,162 in Kalaburagi,.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Shivamogga, Udupi and Uttara Kannada reported over 500 cases.