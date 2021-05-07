Bengaluru: Amid surmounting pressure to impose full lockdown in Karnataka from various quarters, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday hinted that a complete shutdown in the state might have to be imposed as Covid-19 cases continue to surge. Speaking to India Today, CM Yediyurappa said a full lockdown might have to be imposed in Karnataka as people in the state have not been following COVID guidelines and the cases are on the rise. Notably, Yediyurappa said the state government would decide on a complete lockdown in Karnataka in just two days. Also Read - Hand Sanitiser Dos And Don'ts: WHO Gives Guidelines on How Much Amount to Use And How Often

“As people of the state are not following the COVID protocols. It might be inevitable to go in for a complete lockdown in Karnataka. We will decide in two days,” CM Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by India Today. Also Read - Three T20 World Cup European Qualifiers Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

At this time of crisis, Karnataka has been reporting a record daily Covid-19 cases after Maharashtra. Karnataka’s active caseload breached five-lakh mark with 49,058 fresh COVID-19 infections on Thursday, while the toll stood at 17,212 with 328 fresh deaths. Also Read - Extend Lockdown in Delhi Till May 17, Trader Associations Write to Kejriwal as COVID Cases Rise

To keep a check on the Covid-19 cases, experts from various quarters have been suggesting stringent rules and a lockdown models in Karnataka. “At least in two weeks we will see a peak in Karnataka,” Dr Giridhara R Babu, who is a professor and head of Life Course Epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India, told PTI. Babu, who is a member of the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID, said the case detection is at present erratic because the testing numbers have reduced, especially in Bengaluru.

Moreover, CM Yediyurappa also urged people not to bring Covid-19 patients to his residence or Vidhan Soudha for help. On Thursday, two such instances took place where patients came to CMs residence and Vidhan Soudha, seeking help to get beds.

On Thursday, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar also said that the state is likely to adopt more stringent measures to check the spread of the Covid pandemic, and in all probability, it may opt for a complete lockdown after the current phase of partial lockdown ends on May 12.

Notably, a partial lockdown is in place in Karnataka from April 27 till May 12, which restricts people’s free movement, while essential shops, including liquor vends, remain open between 6 AM and 12 PM.

These days, Mysuru and Tumakuru have emerged as the next major hotspots in Karnataka with 2,531 and 2,418 infections and 18 and 14 fatalities respectively.