Bengaluru: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, the Karnataka government on Thursday announced night curfew in seven districts including Bengaluru from Tomorrow. This was announced by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. As per the announcement, the corona curfew will be in place between 10 PM and 5 AM from April 10 to 20. "Night corona curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day, from April 10 to 20, will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities. It will be applicable in district centres," Yediyurappa said.

Issuing an order, the state government, however, allowed essential services during the night curfew. Making an appeal to people of the state, especially those from places where the curfew has been imposed for cooperation, the Chief Minister said people should not give room for such an action (lockdown) and should wear masks, maintain social distancing, and not gather at a place.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka government had imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Bengaluru city limits from Thursday onwards. The state government had also prohibited the operation of amenities such as swimming pools, gymnasiums, party halls in apartment/residential complexes in the limits of Bengaluru city.

Here’s complete list of districts where night curfew imposed:

1) Bengaluru

2) Mysuru

3) Mangaluru

4) Kalaburagi

5) Bidar

6) Tumakuru

7) Udupi-Manipal

What’s allowed during night curfew:

Vaccination drives

Essential services

Marriages within limitations

Functions within limitations

Meetings within limitations

Events within limitations

What’s not allowed:

Public gatherings

The crowd at market places

Going out without a mask

Karnataka on Thursday reported 6,570 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 36 fatalities, taking the caseload to 10,40,130 and toll to 12,767. The day also saw 2,393 patients getting discharged after recovery, pushing the cumulative tally of discharges to 9,73,949. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 4,422 cases on Thursday. Among the 36 deaths reported, 22 are from Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi 3, Bengaluru Rural and Mandya 2, and one each from Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Kolar, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.